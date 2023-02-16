Minister Responsible for Housing Northwest Territories Paulie Chinna provided an update on the progress of Housing NWT’s Community Housing Plans, a detailed information document meant to better direct housing investment in NWT communities.

As of today, ten additional plans are currently underway, at various stages of completion. In the fall, Housing NWT and the Town of Hay River hosted a forum to discuss solutions to housing issues in Hay River as part of the development of the Hay River Housing plan.

Through the community engagement process, various elements were reviewed and prioritized. Plans for one community included a potential local shelter to assist women and children fleeing violence.

Chinna says that with the arrival of federal distinctions-based funding to Indigenous governments, Housing NWT is not interested in duplicating work already done.

“Housing NWT is no longer proposing to develop unique Community Housing Plans for all 33 communities. Instead, we are supporting the development of Community Housing Plans where community or Indigenous government leadership has expressed an interest.” Chinna said in a conference.

Chinna and her colleagues say they have plans to continue to reach out and work with Indigenous/community governments to address the territory’s housing needs.