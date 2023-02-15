Locals are starting to feel the effects of the strikes as they continue this week.

The Yellowknife Public Library, Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, Solid Waste Facility, Fieldhouse, Multiplex, and Visitor Information Centre remain closed.

Parents with children in swimming lessons are left wondering when and if their children will return this season. The City says that Winter lessons may resume depending on the length of the labour disruption; refunds will be issued upon staff return. However, make-up classes will not be scheduled.

Non-essential snow and ice clearing have also been suspended.

“The snow out front is getting bad.” One Reddi-Mart employee told My True North Now. “It’s starting to affect customers.”

As citizens and business owners start to feel the toll that the strike is taking on the City, many have looked to both city workers and the City itself to reach a solution.

Negotiations between the employer and the union fell through on February 13 therefore, strikes are set to continue until further notice.