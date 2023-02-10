The Yellowknife Music Festival is turning 15 this year and to celebrate, a special performance is taking place at the NACC. The festivities kick off at 7:00 P.M. the evening of February 11th and continue the next day at 3:00 P.M. which will feature a special performance by Dr. Johnathan Raine, a Yellowknife hometown pianist.

“We have a huge variety, classic piano, piano and dance, we have the Sir John Franklin jazz band performing, some classical singing, just a little bit of everything.” Susan Shantora tells My True North Now.

The festival is a competition and Yellowknife performers who do well will receive a nomination to compete at the Alberta provincial music festival that happens at the end of May in Edmonton.

If musicians place in the top three there they will receive a recommendation to go to a Western Canadian competition which is also being held in Alberta this year.

For the last ten years Yellowknife has seen at least one performer win or place second at the Alberta competition and last year saw two performers go on to compete at the Western Canada level.

Tickets are available at naccnt.ca