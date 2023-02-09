The staff of the NWT archives has released the news of the unexpected death of former Territorial Archivist Richard Valpy who passed away on January 10, 2023 in Nanaimo, BC. at the age of 71.

Valpy spent over 30 years of his career at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre in Yellowknife and served as Assistant Director for the museum from 2011 until his retirement in 2014.

After achieving a master’s degree in history from the University of New Brunswick in 1980, Valpy joined the government of the Northwest Territories Archives as a clerk in 1982 and was shortly promoted three years later to archivist.

A funeral and interment ceremony will occur in Summer 2023 in Perce Quebec.