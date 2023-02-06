Yellowknife Cadets were recently offered a chance to practice with musical instruments as part of their training programs!

Flight Corporal Katelyn Browley joined other cadets from Yellowknife and Alberta at a music clinic for cadets in Edmonton on January 28 to 29, 2023. The Music Clinic provided specialist instruction in drill, music theory, and practice with instruments in a larger group setting to complement cadet music programs at local cadet corps and squadrons. Cadet music training gives youth an opportunity to begin learning music without requiring previous musical experience.

“This music clinic has been interesting for me. I have been playing the flute since I was in grade five and some of it is review, but a lot is new. I’ve learned a lot of new techniques because of the talent and experience of the instructors from the Loyal Edmonton Regiment,” said Browley.

Browley joined the Canadian Cadet Program in September 2020. In addition to music, she has enjoyed making new friends, learning drill, practicing public speaking, and shooting an air rifle.

Music clinics are one of many activities available to youth at local, regional, and national levels in the Canadian Cadet Program year-round. The Canadian Cadet Program is open to all youth between the ages of 12-18 years old and develops confident, self-sufficient leaders who form lasting friendships and are engaged in their communities. Air Cadets learn about aviation technologies, air crew survival, and how to fly.