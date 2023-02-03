The Northwest Territories recently brought home a top award for its strong efforts to identify and reduce red tape

As part of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB)’s annual Red Tape Awareness WeekTM, the 2023 Golden Scissors Award, which recognizes innovation and leadership to cut red tape, has been awarded to the Government of Northwest Territories (GNWT). The GNWT received the highest recognition for its efforts to identify and reduce red tape barriers impacting business owners and citizens.

The GNWT is being recognized for making red tape reduction a priority through its Red Tape Reduction Working Group and its online portal for the public to submit their feedback on red tape irritants. The GNWT has set a strong standard of a five-day internal response time for submissions made through the online feedback portal. Government departments are required to report back to the Red Tape Reduction Working Group on each submission made through the portal within five days, identifying how they plan to address the problem and indicating how much time is needed to complete the change.

“The Government of Northwest Territories has proven that you don’t need an army of civil servants to take actions to make red tape reduction a priority and to improve government services,” said Brianna Solberg, CFIB director for the Territories. “Nine in ten business owners and Canadians feel governments should do more to collect feedback from citizens on improving their services. The Northwest Territories’ Red Tape Reduction Working Group not only meets that desire, but ensures action is taken on that feedback quickly so that it doesn’t get lost on bureaucrats’ desks.”

According to CFIB research, 98% of business owners and individuals say having clear timelines on when to expect a response or approval is important for good government service.