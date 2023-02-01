Effective Feb. 1 at 12 p.m., the load limit for the Fort Chipewyan Winter Road is increasing to 45,000 kg.

The 45,000 kg load limit is the maximum load allowed on the Fort Chipewyan Winter Road and no further increases will be made.

Drivers must follow all traffic rules and understand that there are additional hazards and risks present while using the winter road. Please remember to plan ahead, drive to conditions and follow all posted signage.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution as posted signage may not be in place for every hazard along the route, and to always be aware of crews and equipment working on the road.

- Advertisement -

Speeding on the winter road is extremely dangerous, especially through the delta section of the route. Fast moving vehicles can build a wave under the ice that can easily damage the road and break ice suddenly when the wave strikes the shoreline, a sandbar or collides with a wave from a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

For the safety of everyone, motorists are also reminded to:

– High clearance 4×4 vehicles are strongly recommended.

– Always exercise caution.

– Stay on the right-hand side of the road, especially on hills.

– Reduce speed to 30 km/h when passing equipment in the sandhills.

– Stay on the designated route. Travelling off road is extremely dangerous as there may be thin ice in areas surrounding the road.

– Prepare for emergencies ahead of time. There are no regular services like road patrol, gas stations or reliable cell phone coverage.

– Always inform someone of your travel plans before leaving.