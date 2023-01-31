Northwestel is planning to perform network upgrades for the community of Hay River from 01:01 AM to 07:00 AM on February 1st. These upgrades may cause outages that will impact the public’s ability to contact police in the event of an emergency.

People are being urged to go directly to the local Hay River RCMP detachment if they need urgent police assistance and are unable to get through to 911 or the RCMP via phone.

Hay River RCMP will have an officer available at the detachment during this time to receive complaints. If members of the public require RCMP assistance, please attend the detachment to speak to an officer there, or have somebody attend the detachment on your behalf if you are unable to do so. The member at the detachment will then dispatch members to respond to these calls.

Please direct any enquiries about the planned outage to NorthWestTel.