A 39-year-old Behchoko man is facing child pornography related charges after an investigation conducted by the NT RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE). Authorities say the investigation began back in September 2021, in connection to an unknown person downloading child sex abuse material and making it available to others on the internet.

Police say in April 2022, members of the ICE unit and local RCMP searched a home in Behchoko that was identified through its investigation, seizing electronic devices as part of the search. Forensic analysis, which remains ongoing, was conducted by the NT RCMP’s digital forensic analyst.

Authorities say after the initial search and seizure, a person was continuing to commit similar offences from the same residence, and on January 24th, 2023, another search was conducted where several electronic devices were seized and will be sent for forensic analysis.

Subsequently, 39-year-old Bryan Anthony Lafferty was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making available, transmitting or distributing child pornography. Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely to be laid as the forensic analysis is completed.

Anyone who has information about this incident or any other illegal activity in the NWT is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).