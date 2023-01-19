Yellowknife parents are continuing to struggle with a lack of school bus drivers in the area.

2023 has gotten off to a bumpy start for many Yellowknife parents, as several bus lanes have been cancelled in recent weeks due to a lack of available drivers. As of January 16th bus routes 9, 10, and 12 have had to cancel their service. As a result, many parents have had to find alternative methods to get their kids to school, either being forced to drive the kids themselves, or arrange other methods with friends and family.

First Transit, the company that provides these bussing services to Yellowknife, has stated that they are trying to find short term solutions, though there is a limit to what can be done on short notice. Any larger changes to the bussing system will take some time.

Yellowknife’s three separate school boards work together with First Transit to maintain and fund the bus routes. The school boards recently came together to ask any willing Yellowknife resident to apply to become a bus driver and help resolve this situation.

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can call First Transit at 867-873-4693, or send an email to [email protected]