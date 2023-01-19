On January 18th, 2023, at approximately 7:28 PM, Yellowknife detachment responded to a theft of a motor vehicle from a business on 49th Avenue. Investigators were able to gather video surveillance footage from this business and identify a suspect in this theft.

Just before midnight, Yellowknife detachment responded to a report of a break and enter at an apartment building on 52nd Avenue. Yellowknife detachment attended and determined forced entry had occurred and property had been stolen. “G” Division Forensic Identification Section attended and processed the scene while “G” Division Police Dog Services and Yellowknife detachment searched the area for suspect(s).

At approximately 2:00 AM, a subsequent break and enter was reported at an apartment building on 49th Street. Investigators determined this building had been entered in a similar fashion as the break and enter at the apartment building on 52nd Avenue. During this break and enter, several items were stolen.

At approximately 3:00 AM, Behchoko detachment located the stolen motor vehicle near the Sportsplex Centre in Behchoko and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle pulled over but the driver fled on foot. Bechoko detachment arrested the lone passenger in the vehicle and began searching for the driver with the assistance of the “G” Division Police Dog Services. Bechoko detachment was able to recover property from inside the vehicle which had been stolen from the aforementioned break and enters in Yellowknife. Charges of possession of stolen property are pending against the passenger. The driver of the stolen vehicle has been identified and an arrest is pending.

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or the Behchoko RCMP at 392-1111.