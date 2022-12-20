News Alerts Sign Up
NWT to Benefit from Improved Ventilation Infrastructure

By Connor Pitre
The exterior of the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre

Earlier this week, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, and Diane Archie, Minister of Infrastructure, announced $4,150,000 in federal funding to improve ventilation in four public buildings in the Northwest Territories.

Funding will be used to install a new ventilation system at Paul William Kaeser High School in Fort Smith. Improvements will also be made to existing ventilation systems at the Fort McPherson Health Centre, the Whatì Health Centre, and Yellowknife’s Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. Through this investment, these facilities will become safer and more comfortable for visitors and workers.

McLeod said in a statement that “Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream, our government is taking strong action to support community infrastructure needs and local economies in the North and across the country at a time when it is needed most. The investments we are making today to support essential ventilation upgrades to public spaces will benefit northern communities and ensure residents and visitors have clean safe air.”

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of northerners and all Canadians.

