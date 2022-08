Music lovers across the Northwest Territories can now vote on their favourite track as voting for the NWT Music Fan Choice Award is now open.

The four choices for fans to pick between are:

Abe Drennan – Way Up North

Andrea Bettger – Yellow Snow

Sechile Sedare – Newoneto

Welder’s Daughter – What’s up

Officials say residents can vote once daily, and are encouraging people to check back daily to vote for their favourite artist up until the inaugural NWT Music Awards on September 10th.