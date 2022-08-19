A credible cougar sighting was reported to Environment and Naturtal Resources yesterday.

The animal was seen crossing highway 3 about 7-8km from the sand pits and golf course area. Officers are patrolling the area and signage is up to inform folks. Cougars are elusive animals, and there have been periodic sightings in southern parts of the NWT. This sighting is likely a transient cougar outside of its normal range, and may be moving through the area.

If you encounter a cougar, make yourself look large, and keep the animal in sight. DO NOT TURN YOUR BACK ON A COUGAR. Make sure children and dogs stay calm and keep them close. Back away slowly, and if the animal begins to follow you, maintain eye contact with the cougar, show your teeth and make loud noise. Arm yourself with rocks or sticks as weapons.

If a cougar attacks, fight back, convince the cougar you are a threat and not prey, use anything you can as a weapon. Focus your attack on the cougar’s face and eyes. Use rocks, sticks, bear spray or personal belongings as weapons.

Once you are safe, contact ENR at 873-7181.