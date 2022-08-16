- Advertisement -

The City of Yellowknife now has a new app for parking meters.

Effective Tuesday August 16, Passport Parking Canada will be available for residents as the City’s new parking meter app.

Parking meters will continue to accept coins, as this is the primary method of payment. For their convenience, residents can also download the app called “Passport Parking Canada.” Please ensure you download this app specifically as other apps will not work. Like the previous interface, users can then enter the zone and space number, as well as payment details. Users will be charged the same convenience fee as with the previous app, of $0.35 per transaction.

Richard McIntosh, the Communications Officer with the Economic Development & Strategy group for the City of Yellowknife, explained that the new service will be compatible with every meter in the city. However, area specific restrictions may be in place, including time limits.

Each parking meter has a sticker decal identifying the zone and space number. When entering parking zone and space numbers in the app, users should use the information currently on meters. This information, which was used for the previous app, is compatible with Passport Parking Canada. Residents are encouraged to access a step-by-step guide on how to use the Passport Parking Canada app on the City’s website.

McIntosh added that this service operates almost exactly the same as the previous system. He also shared some of the struggles they faced in implementing the new service.

“The lead time to build the new app by the app provider took longer than anticipated. Once the app was ready, the City ensured it was made available to the public as soon as possible. Municipal Enforcement Officers applied the new meter decals, and the City has been working to ensure any issues are addressed. As always, residents are encouraged to call 920-5630 if they encounter any issues with the app or parking meters.”

The City thanks residents for their ongoing patience while this new service was being established and implemented.