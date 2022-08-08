- Advertisement -

At approximately 4:17 a.m. on August 7, the City of Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD) received a call to service for a motor vehicle fire at 5730 50 Avenue.

On arrival to the parking lot of the apartment complex, a single vehicle was on fire and two other vehicles were heat damaged. The fire was quickly controlled and extinguished. The YKFD were on scene for approximately one hour.

There were no injuries reported. The Office of The Fire Marshal and RCMP were both notified.