On July 26th, a vehicle fire broke out on Highway 3, temporarily closing down the road while emergency crews responded.

The large fire broke out at Fort Providence near the Highway 3 and Highway 1 juncture, about five kilometres south of the Deh Cho Bridge.

The area was only closed for a short time, and is open once again. The Fort Providence Fire Department and the GNWT Department of Infrastructure were on the scene to get the situation under control.

According to the RCMP, there were no injuries reported from this incident.