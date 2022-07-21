- Advertisement -

The Government of the Northwest Territories has approved seven projects under the Greenhouse Gas Grant Program – including a project to install a Level 3 electric vehicle charger in Behchokǫ̀.

The GNWT is providing approximately $4.2 million in funding for these projects to support greenhouse gas emissions reduction projects and initiatives in NWT communities. The approved projects include:

-City of Yellowknife – Water Treatment Plant Biomass Boiler ($2.25 million)-Northwest Territories Community Services Corporation – Heat Pump Project ($602,632)

-Northwest Territories Power Corporation – DC Fast Electric Vehicle Charging Station ($468,000)

-Yellowknife Condo Board #32 – Ravenscourt GHG Reduction Project ($450,000)

-City of Yellowknife – New Aquatic Centre Biomass District Heating System Connection ($330,000)

-Polar Developments Ltd. – Anderson-Thomson Tower Heat Recovery Ventilator ($80,000)

-Sunrise Cabinets & Millworks Ltd. ­– Energy Upgrade Project ($41,250)

The GHG Grant Program is an application-based grant program designed to support projects and initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions reduction for Indigenous governments, Indigenous organizations, community governments, municipalities, GNWT departments and agencies, businesses, industry and non-profit organizations. Grants support up to 75 per cent of eligible project costs.