One particular sight has become quite common in the last few weeks in Yellowknife.

This summer, the Yellowknife RCMP detachment has been conducting frequent bicycle patrols in an effort to increase police visibility and community engagement throughout the city. This program forms part of the detachment’s commitment to community policing and crime prevention.

This enhanced service delivery also contributes to the City of Yellowknife’s policing priorities by sustaining continued visibility and response to calls in the downtown and uptown area as well as the Central Business District. This unique way of engaging with the community allows officers to be visible and accessible to the community that they serve.

This bicycle patrol program has been well received this summer. Feedback from community members and business owners in the downtown core has been positive. Anyone who sees the police on bicycle patrols this summer is encouraged to say: “Hi!” or share any tip or concern.