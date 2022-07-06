- Advertisement -

North Slave Region (including Wekweètì – Whatì – Behchokǫ̀), Thebacha (including Ft. Smith – Salt River Reserve) and Yellowknife Region are experiencing environmental smoke exposure from wildfires. The amount of smoke may change due to weather conditions.

Exposure to smoke is highest in people who are physically active outdoors (including outdoor workers). Exposure can quickly result in sore eyes, tears, cough, and runny nose. People at risk of more severe health impacts include young children, the elderly, people with diabetes, lung or heart conditions, and potentially pregnant women.

You can reduce your exposure to smoke by avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and staying indoors with windows and doors closed. Anyone experiencing serious symptoms such as wheezing, chest discomfort, or shortness of breath should go to their local health centre.

Additional information regarding the health impacts of smoke can be found by clicking here.