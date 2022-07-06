- Advertisement -

The NWT Chief Public Health Officer has issued a smoke exposure advisory has been issued for the Yellowknife, North Slave, and Thebacha regions.

Exposure to smoke is highest in people who are physically active outdoors, including those who work outdoors, and can quickly lead to things like sore eyes, tears, cough, and runny nose.

Officials say groups of residents at risk of more severe health impacts include young children, the elderly, as well as those people with diabetes, lung or heart conditions, and potentially pregnant women.

You can reduce your exposure to smoke by avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and

staying indoors with windows and doors closed.