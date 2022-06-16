- Advertisement -

United Way NWT has just hit a major milestone for the year.

Thanks to the help of various donations, both from corporations and individuals from within the NWT and beyond, United Way NWT has been able to reach their goal of $150,000 raised for this year’s Flood Relief Campaign. The GNWT also offered to match that amount, bringing the grand total to $300,000.

This year’s funding has been used to help feed evacuees, provide incidentals and gas, and support the Town of Hay River during their immediate flood response needs. United Way has provided funding to a variety of non-profits and evacuation centres. Remaining funds will be used for recovery in the coming months. The group is currently processing additional funds to be distributed and are in active discussions with non-profits about what additional supports they need so they can continue to provide funding support.

The United Way NWT had offered support for flood relief for the last two years. During the floods of 2021 they were able to help Dehcho residents affected. In 2022 they have been able to assist various evacuation centers and organizations supporting Hay River and K’atł’odeeche First Nation members.

Since the early 2000’s United Way NWT has provided funding to NWT non-profits to support Northern programming that complimented their three priority areas: From Poverty to Possibility, All that Kids can Be and Healthy People Strong Community. They take great pride in knowing that their work has earned our community’s trust and that they are able to provide much needed help in these difficult times.