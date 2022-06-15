- Advertisement -

On June 15, 2022 the Fort Liard RCMP were advised that 65 year old Anthony MCLAUGHLIN had failed to return a rental car to Fort Nelson, BC. RCMP determined that MCLAUGHLIN had been in the Fort Liard area hiking. The rental vehicle was found unoccupied in the Demo Forest Area of Fort Liard.

Search and rescue efforts are underway in the area.

MCLAUGHLIN is described as 5’10” tall, weighing 183 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. No photo is available at this time.

Anyone who has information about Anthony MCLAUGHLIN’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Liard RCMP at 770-1111