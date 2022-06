Tony Whitford – Born in Fort Smith, Tony Whitford worked hard to help build roads across the territory before taking the plunge into politics in 1988 where he served the community for 22 years before retiring from politics. Tony works hard to keep the politics out of the NSMA and is always open to giving advice or MC’ing events but loves helping out on the Annual Fish Fry on June 21st.

