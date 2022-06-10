- Advertisement -

Due to very dry conditions with no forecasted rain through the weekend and into next week, the City of Yellowknife has implemented a fire ban on open air fires within the City’s municipal boundaries. The ban prohibits open fires, including the use of approved fire pits.

Effective immediately and until further notice, a fire ban is now also in place for:

– Fred Henne Territorial Park

– Yellowknife River Territorial Park

Camp stoves, enclosed BBQs and propane-fueled cooking and heating devices are permitted for use in NWT Parks. They must be placed within regulation fire pits and should not emit a flame more than 0.5 metres in diameter and 0.5 metres in height.