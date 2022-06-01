- Advertisement -

As of July 1, 2022, the cost of hunting licences, tags and harvest fees in the NWT will increase. The increase is in line with Consumer Price Index cost of living increases. For most licenses and tags, the increase is only a few dollars more. For some specific species and for commercial / outfitter use, the fee increase will be more.

All resident and non-resident hunters require a licence to harvest wildlife in the NWT. Indigenous harvesters with rights to harvest in parts of the NWT only need a General Hunting Licence to harvest in areas which are outside of their rights area. Indigenous harvesters who do not have traditional harvesting rights in the NWT need a resident or non-resident hunting license. Regardless of the licence, all hunters must follow the seasons, bag limits and other conditions laid out by their particular licence.

Under the Wildlife Act, all resident and non-resident hunters are required to take the free NWT Hunter Education course prior to getting a hunting licence.

A new Hunting and Trapping Regulation Summary book will be released online July 1, 2022 with information for the 2022-2023 season.