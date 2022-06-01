- Advertisement -

Ecology North is holding a special event to celebrate their 50th anniversary!

Coming up on Sunday, June 5th, Ecology North will be hosting a Coffee House event at the from 1-4 p.m. at the Fred Henne Territorial Park Kitchen Shelter Day Use Area.

They will be holding several family friendly activities for the public to enjoy, including live performances from the Aurora Fiddle Society, Miranda Currie and Ryan McCord, as well as games for children and youth hosted by Mackenzie Recreation Association. A 50/50 raffle and a silent auction will also be available for guests to take part in. New this year, Ecology North will be hosting a Salvager’s Corner – items and clothing in usable condition can be dropped off and picked up at the site, though it is required that guests bring their own bags.

Ecology North members will be celebrating their long history of their various environmental contributions on individual, community, and regional levels. A small bonfire will be set up, where members will share their plans for the future as well.

Over the years, Ecology North has grown to focus on delivering integrated education and awareness programming in five areas: climate change mitigation and adaptation, water stewardship, waste reduction, biodiversity conservation, and local food production. Ecology North is taking strides to broaden services for NWT youth, which include developing NWT-based curriculum-tied learning resources and planning leadership conferences and gatherings.