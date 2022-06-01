- Advertisement -

A change has just been implemented to Yellowknife’s parking meter system.

Starting on May 31st, Yellowknife’s parking meter app will no longer be available for use. After May 31, users who try to pay for parking meters with the app will receive a message stating “MacKay Pay is no longer available at this location.”

The City government is working with a new service provider to develop an improved system for measuring parking times. It will use a similar interface and platform so that city residents will already be familiar with how it works.

Approximately six weeks is needed to implement this new service. During this time, residents must pay for parking meters using coins. Residents will be updated when the new app is operational, and instructions about the new app will be shared.

During these six weeks there will not be any kind of grace period for residents to get adjusted to the temporary change. Fees will not be reduced, and residents will not be given any special warnings about parking during this time.