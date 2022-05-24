- Advertisement -

The GNWT and the Tłı̨chǫ Government are entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on housing. This step commits both governments to a formal framework for intergovernmental cooperation on housing-related matters.

The MOU on housing acknowledges and builds on previous cooperative efforts between Housing NWT (formerly the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation) and the Tłı̨chǫ Government through the GNWT- Tłı̨chǫ Government Housing Working Group.

Both governments are committed to working towards the advancement of self-government. Housing NWT and the Tłı̨chǫ Government agree that housing policies and programs can only be improved through collaboration. Together the GNWT and Tłı̨chǫ Government are working to end the housing crisis in the Tłı̨chǫ region.