Yellowknife is Preparing for the Royals

- Advertisement -

The Royals are almost here, and everyone is invited to see them!

The GNWT is happily inviting and encouraging all residents to attend the various public events for the 2022 Royal Tour, which is intended to honour Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Residents are invited to join the Platinum Jubilee Celebration at the Ceremonial Circle, located behind the Joint Task Force North Building.

This part of the Royal visit will include the raising of the Platinum Jubilee flag, remarks from Premier Caroline Cochrane, a presentation by Northwest Territories Commissioner Margaret Thom of various plants and flowers and their symbolism that will be included in the Northwest Territories’ Platinum Jubilee Garden, and the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate Their Royal Highnesses’ visit.

The event at the Ceremonial Circle will be held at 6:05pm on Thursday, May 19th. It will be the last stop of the Royal Tour. Residents are also invited to attend the events in Dettah as part of the Royal Tour.