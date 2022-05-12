Hay River RCMP Searching for Missing Man

- Advertisement -

The Hay River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 43 year-old Kelly Daniel Minoza of Katlodeeche First Nation. Minoza was last seen in Katlodeeche First Nation near the south entrance of Beaver Road at approximately 3 AM on May 12th, 2022.

He is described as being 5’9 and 150 lbs with a medium build. He was last seen wearing all black, possibly a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Minoza is asked to call the Hay River RCMP detachment at 867-874-1111.