Yellowknife RCMP Seize Over One Thousand Grams of Drugs

On April 28th, the Yellowknife RCMP executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Banke Crescent. As a result of this search warrant, approximately 660 grams of crack cocaine and 500 grams of cocaine were seized along with cocaine trafficking paraphernalia such as a cutting agent, a digital scale and assorted packaging materials.

52 year-old Stefano Riscaldino of Calgary, Alberta faces multiple charges, namely, Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of items intended to produce a substance included in Schedule 1 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Riscaldino has been remanded into custody.

The public remain the best source of information pertaining to suspicious activity in the City. Anyone who has information about suspected drug trafficking in Yellowknife is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.