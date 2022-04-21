Drinking Water Advisory Lifted for Several Sachs Harbour Locations

- Advertisement -

The drinking water in the community of Sachs Harbour is slowly becoming safe to drink once again.

The Chief Environmental Health Officer has lifted the Do Not Consume advisory for several locations in the community, which has had its drinking water contaminated by gasoline.

The locations that have had the advisory lifted are the Sachs Harbour Health Centre, the RCMP Detachment, the residence of Ryan and Chelsea Lucas, the Ajgaliaq Recreational Complex, the Sachs Harbour Community Corp., and the NWT Housing Office.

The Office of the CPHO has determined the advisory can be lifted effective immediately for listed locations. The advisory can be lifted as the source was found, cleaning of plumbing in affected buildings was completed and tests of the affected buildings after cleaning did not detect any fuel.

If you still smell fuel at the water taps in your home, it is recommended that you flush your sink drains with some soap and water. If an odour persists, please contact the community government.