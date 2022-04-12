The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall to visit the NWT

- Advertisement -

The Northwest Territories will soon be hosting some very high-profile visitors.

It was recently announced that Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, will be stopping in the Northwest Territories as part of a planned trip the couple will be making through Canada.

- Advertisement -

The pair will be making their trip next month, and will also be traveling through Ottawa and Newfoundland. The trip is part of celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane said “We are honoured that Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, have chosen to visit the Northwest Territories in May 2022.

“This visit will provide an opportunity for Northerners to demonstrate their unmatched hospitality and to showcase for the world the rich and diverse cultures, languages, and traditions of our territory.”

More details about their visit will become available closer to the date of their arrival.