Charges of Kidnapping Laid Following Police Vehicle Pursuit

Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk Detachments have laid multiple charges including Kidnapping against a male suspect following a police vehicle pursuit on the Inuvik/Tuktoyaktuk Highway (ITH).

During the early morning hours of April 2, 2022, members of the Inuvik RCMP responded to a report of an abduction of a female from a residence in Inuvik by an adult male. The woman was reported to have been forcibly taken to a vehicle and driven off. Immediate patrols were made by police including notifications to nearby communities of Tuktoyaktuk and Fort McPherson Detachments.

Shortly thereafter, Tuktoyaktuk RCMP intercepted the suspect vehicle heading towards Tuktoyaktuk on the Inuvik/ Tuktoyaktuk Highway (ITH). Police initiated a traffic stop however the driver did not stop the vehicle and was by police. A tire deflation device was set up on the highway and was successful in bringing the suspect vehicle to a stop. The suspect driver was taken into custody and the female passenger was immediately transported to the Tuktoyaktuk Health Center for medical treatment. There were no injuries resulting from the pursuit nor the tire deflation device deployment.

45 year old male Kelly MacKenzie Ovayuak has been charged with the following offences:

Aggravated Assault – Section 268(s) Criminal Code

Assault – Section 266 Criminal Code

Break and Enter – Section 348(1)(b) Criminal Code

Flight from Police – Section 320.17 Criminal Code

Kidnapping – Section 279(1.1) Criminal Code

Impaired Driving – Section 320.14 Criminal Code

Breach of Probation – Section 733.1(1) Criminal Code x 2

Ovayuak has been remanded into custody. His next scheduled court appearance in Yellowknife is on Friday April 8 at 9:30 AM.

No further information will be released on this matter as it remains under investigation and before the courts. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111.