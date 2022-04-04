Yellowknife RCMP Respond to Shooting Incident

- Advertisement -

On April 3rd, the Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report of people fighting inside an apartment building on Gitzel Street in Yellowknife. Yellowknife RCMP responded to this location and located a 42 year-old man who sustained injuries related to a gunshot. This man was transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital by EMS and subsequently the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton for medical treatment. This man remains in critical condition. It is believed the parties involved in this incident are known to each other and there is no immediate risk to the public.

Yellowknife RCMP are attempting to identify two persons of interest to the investigation who were seen in the area at the time of the incident. The first person was described as being a heavier set Indigenous male, between 5’8” and 5’10” who was wearing a tan jacket and black pants and carrying a black bag. The second person was described as a male between 5’6” and 5’8” with a thin build and wearing a black jacket, black snow pants and carrying a black backpack. No ethnicity was provided for the second male.

This incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the “G” Division Forensic Identification Services, “G” Division Police Dog Services and the Yellowknife General Investigation Section.

Anyone who has information about this incident or the identities of the two men described, is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.