Hay River RCMP Investigating License Plate Thefts

The Hay River RCMP Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects who may be connected to a recent string of NWT license plate robberies.

On March 20, 2022 the Hay River RCMP received several calls for service in which numerous NWT license plates had been stolen from vehicles during the early morning hours in Hay River.

Surveillance cameras from several local businesses have captured images of individuals who may be committing these thefts.

If any member of the public can identify these individuals, they are encouraged to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.