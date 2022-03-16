Fort Smith RCMP declare March 4th Death a Homicide

- Advertisement -

The NWT RCMP Major Crimes Unit have received confirmation from the Medical Examiner that the suspicious sudden death on March 4th was in fact a homicide, the result of a fatal shooting.

The investigation continues, but the RCMP are not actively looking for any further subjects of interest in this case. On March 13th, the RCMP recovered two shotguns in Fort Smith which were stolen during a break and enter at the Department of Lands on March 4th. There are still shotguns outstanding from multiple break and enters on March 4th.

These incidents are still under investigation and anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to contact the Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111