More Yellowknife Businesses Have Been Listed As Exposure Locations

The GNWT has listed the following Yellowknife Businesses as Exposure Locations.

If you were at Boston Pizza On January 7th, from 5:30-6:30 The Red Apple Restaurant on January 9th from 7:45 pm- 9:00 pm or Stayed overnight at The Salvation Army from January 10th-11th you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

And the GNWT says anyone that is fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms. If any develops symptoms they should isolate immediately and seek testing if available. All non-fully vaccinated persons should seek a test on Day Four (4) if available whether symptomatic or not.

 

For the full list of all the exposure locations in The NWT go to The GNWT’s Public Exposure Notification page

