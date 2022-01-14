More Yellowknife Businesses Have Been Listed As Exposure Locations

The GNWT has listed the following Yellowknife Businesses as Exposure Locations.
If you were at Boston Pizza On January 7th, from 5:30-6:30The Red Apple Restaurant on January 9th from 7:45 pm- 9:00 pm or Stayed overnight atThe Salvation Army from January 10th-11th you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
And the GNWT says anyone that is fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms. If any develops symptoms they should isolate immediately and seek testing if available. All non-fully vaccinated persons should seek a test on Day Four (4) if available whether symptomatic or not.