COVID Testing Appointments Are Being Left Unfilled

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority is asking for the public’s help to make sure that COVID tests are available for everyone.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the dramatic rise in cases over the last few weeks, the need for testing has greatly risen as well. Despite this need, up to 30 percent of booked testing appointments are being missed by residents.

The reason this is an issue is because when an appointment is missed, it takes away the opportunity for that time to be cancelled, and potentially filled by another person who needs a test. When an appointment is booked, an email reminder is sent out to the client. The NTHSSA is able to make up for some of the missed appointments with walk-in testing, but they clarify that booking an appointment online makes for a much faster process overall.

The NTHSSA is asking residents to make sure to cancel their appointments if they are unable to make them. An option to cancel is included in the confirmation email.