Active COVID Cases in NWT Surpass 1,000

- Advertisement -

Active COVID cases in the NWT have finally passed 1,000′

In the latest update from the GNWT, it was reported that the number of active COVID cases in the Territories have reached 1,072. In the last week alone, we have seen an increase of 875 cases. 1,025 of the active cases are found in NWT residents, while the remaining 47 are in non-residents.

Yellowknife holds the highest concentration of cases, with 599. The next highest is Tłı̨chǫ, with 176, and after that is the Beaufort Delta area, which has 115. Next is Sahtu, which has 54, and Dehcho is close behind with 53. Hay River currently has 41 cases, and the Fort Smith area has just 34.

There has been one new hospitalization since the last report, bringing that total to 63. There remains only 20 ICU admissions, and 12 deaths.

At the time of the latest report, 77 percent of the NWT population has been fully vaccinated.