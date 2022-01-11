NWT RCMP Offices Expecting Service Disruptions

- Advertisement -

RCMP Departments across the Territories have recently made the commitment to improve their COVID protection practices.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has arrived in the NWT, and as it continues to spread, it will likely become more common to see RCMP officers wearing more and more personal protective equipment. Health screenings are also expected to increase at the departments themselves.

There is a side effect of measures, however. As the RCMP undertake these new practices, it is expected that there will be a longer delay in service for non-emergency situations. Examples include scenarios such as a motor vehicle accident report, police records check, and inquiries on general information.

In areas with a higher concentration of active cases, such as Yellowknife, RCMP offices may be closed more often than in other communities, although this is expected to be a rare occurrence.

Should someone wish to report an emergency call 867-669-1111 or 911.