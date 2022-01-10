More Exposure Locations Named across the NWT

- Advertisement -

The GNWT has listed multiple places across the NWT as Exposure locations if you were at The Hay River Arena on January 4th from 3:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m, The Nahanni Inn and The Northern Store in Fort Simpson on January 4th from 1:30 pm 2:00 pm and in Yellowknife The new exposure locations are Sundog Trading Post on January 5 from Open until closed Yellowknife City Hall on January from8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Yellowknife Vaccine Clinic on January 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Creative Basics on January 4 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. Aurora Ford Yellowknife on January 3 from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Uptown Liquor Shop (Stanton Plaza) on January 3 from10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m, December 24 from 3:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. The Red Apple Restaurant on January 3 from 9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Sobering Centre on January 3 from 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Yellowknife Fieldhouse on January 1 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m, December 31 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.Village Reddi-Mart (416 Byrne Road) on January 2 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. January 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m, December 31 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. And lastly, Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer (Old Airport Road) on December 31, 2021, from7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. If you were at any of these places during these times you may have been exposed to Covid-19. If unvaccinated: immediately isolate and contact Yellowknife Public Health to arrange for testing. If fully vaccinated: self-monitor for symptoms, refrain from gatherings, avoid high-risk activities and get tested on day 4 or anytime if symptoms develop. For mall past exposure locations head over to the GNWT’s website