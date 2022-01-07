YK State of Emergency Extended Once Again

- Advertisement -

It was recently announced that the State of Emergency in the City of Yellowknife has been extended.

This decision was made by the Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, Shane Thompson, and has been made under s.14 of the Emergency Management Act.

The State of Emergency will now last until at least January 19th of 2022.

This State of Emergency was initially instated to address the need for additional shelter space as a result of ongoing capacity limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GNWT insists that they are continuing their best efforts to help keep people safe during the ongoing pandemic.

All residents are reminded to follow the orders and advice from the Chief Public Health Officer during this challenging time.

This State of Emergency will be extended for as long as it is required.