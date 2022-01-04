Yellowknife BMO Deals with ALARMING New Years

- Advertisement -

Workers at the Bank of Montreal in Yellowknife had themselves a pretty noisy end to 2021

With remarkably cold weather a constant presence all throughout December, Yellowknife residents along Old Airport Road have had an unexpected annoyance to deal with all month long; the alarm coming from the Bank of Montreal.

It was explained by a BMO employee that an alarm will sound at the bank if outside temperatures drop below -30 degrees, a temperature which has been reached, and surpassed, several times throughout the month.

Many local residents took to Facebook to express their annoyance and anger regarding the alarm.

Jeff Roman, the director of communications for BMO, said Friday afternoon that the alarm has been disabled, and that the matter is being looked into.

Employees at the Yellowknife BMO have apologized to the local residents who have been disturbed by the alarm. They explained that there was nothing they could do to turn off the alarm locally.