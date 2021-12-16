COVID-19 Update for December 16th

- Advertisement -

The latest COVID-19 numbers in the NWT show a minor hike in active cases.

At the moment, the NWT is reporting only 11 active cases. Eight of those cases have cropped up within the last week. Nine of the active cases are found in NWT residents, while the remaining two are from visitors to the Territories.

Breaking down the active cases by community, six are found in Yellowknife, with three in the Beaufort Delta area. The final two cases are split between Hay River and Dehcho.

To date, the NET have seen a total of 2,150 cases, with 2,127 recoveries. There have been 62 hospitalizations, 20 admissions to the ICU, and just 12 deaths.