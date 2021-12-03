YK Airport helping with South Korean Helicopter Drills

- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife Airport will be hosting a special guest for a little while.

For the next two months, workers and crew members from Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) will be running drills and cold tests on their new Light Armed Helicopter at the Yellowknife Airport. The South Korean company is expected to start their drills on December 6th, and will continue until early February, 2022.

The testing of this aircraft will be done without live munitions. Up to 40 KAI engineers, pilots, and support staff will be in the city for approximately 10 weeks. It is estimated that their visit will inject up to two million dollars into the city’s economy, with much of their spending expected to go towards hotels, restaurants, and car rentals, among other things.

The Yellowknife Airport first began working with KAI back in 2018, and this is the first time they will be performing cold weather tests on their equipment.

The KAI employees will also be sure to follow the orders and recommendations of the Chief Public Health Officer.