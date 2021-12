- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Nanuq!

“Hi, I’m Nanuq I am a beautiful one year old and I love to play. To be with people is my favourite thing to do. I am a snuggle bug”

If you would love to bring Nanuq home email [email protected] or [email protected],