RCMP Identify Suspect in November 11th Shooting

Yellowknife RCMP have identified the suspect of a shooting that took place on November 11th.

The suspect is a 21 year-old Edmonton man named Keiron Alexander Shiferaw-Reid. On November 11th, RCMP responded to a shooting in the 51A Avenue area. Upon their arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was sent to the hospital wih life-threatening injuries, and is still under intense care.

The RCMP are sill on the hunt for Shiferaw-Reid, who has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm. He has been described as 6’4” and 6’5” in height, and is considered armed and dangerous. If any member of the public know of his whereabouts, they are asked not to approach, and contact the RCMP at 669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.