GNWT Agrees to Raise Teachers’ Salaries

- Advertisement -

The government of the Northwest Territories came to an agreement with the Northwest Territories Teachers’ Association, and have decided to increase their salaries. This agreement has been in the works since May 17th, and negotiations actually came to a close on June 18th. The agreement is now ratified and has now been implemented.

The agreement has retroactively taken effect on August 1st, 2021, and will last until July 31st of 2023. NWT teachers have now had their salaries increased by 1.5 percent, and will se an additional 1.5 percent increase on August 1st of 2022.

A pay increase was not he only pat of the agreement, however. A Memorandum of Understanding was put in place, which will help collect data on teacher’s workloads, and any other systemic issues that may arise, so that they can be properly addressed.

The last agreement between the GNWT and the NWTTA had expired on July 31st.